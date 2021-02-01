There was some good news on World Environment Day 2020. Three new important ecological areas were designated by the ministry for the environment as new EU Natura 2000 sites. These are: Tal-Wej, an open green space between the towns of Naxxar and Mosta; Ħas-Saptan, limits of Birżebbuġa; and Wied il-Mielaħ, limits of l-Għarb, in Gozo.

Furthermore, the already officially EU approved Natura 2000 site at l-Għadira s-Safra was also extended.

The additional designation of such new special areas of conservation (SAC), and special protection areas (SPA) without doubt contribute much to the social and ecological environment of these islands. As Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said: “The environment, nature and biodiversity aren’t just things that are nice to have but they are a necessity and essential.”

Such designations contribute to the better appreciation and protection of Maltese biodiversity, with all the species recorded there, whether migratory or residential. One cannot but mention the living fossil and relict from the Triassic period – the geologic era and system that was also a time of tremendous change and rejuvenation.

Life that survived the so-called Great Dying repopulated the planet, diversified into freshly exposed ecological niches and gave rise to new creatures, including rodent-size mammals and the first dinosaurs.

These designated areas also contribute to open spaces, so much needed, following the uncontrolled exploitation of our natural resources by developers. The small size of the islands, the great population density and the crammed living concentration of many families make it a must for such open spaces to be available and officially managed.

Because of the conditions society is living in today, some never or rarely manage to experience the benefits of nature, to touch and roll on the grass, to smell the fragrance of natural wonders and to hear the natural sounds of wild species. The lack of such contact with nature does have a negative impact on human beings, psychologically, morally and spiritually.

Designating ecological areas contribute to the better appreciation and protection of Maltese biodiversity - Alfred Baldacchino

Maltese society yearns for such natural conditions, which people try to seek away from their normal place of residence, planned without any access to some back garden or even access to the rooftop. These three new designated Natura 2000 sites await approval by the EU, then the drawing up of a management plan and its implementation.

Over a third of our islands is already urbanised. And it seems that some developers want more than their pound of flesh. A couple are contesting the designation of Tal-Wej, with a view to develop the area. It is important to note that the area is of rich cultural significance, incorporating cart ruts, silos and relicts from the Bronze Age, Punic tombs as well as old agricultural features such as the seasonal movement of livestock between fixed summer and winter pastures.

There are also historical assets from the Knights of St John and early British periods and, naturally, all the biodiversity attracted to the natural habitats.

Developers want to cover all this under concrete. This has rightly triggered a national petition - https://www.change.org/protecttalwej - encouraging the prime minister and the environment minister to ensure that the area is protected, an area so important for the social and environment benefits of the inhabitants of these islands, an area which should not be sacrificed for purely financial benefits.

“Quality of life means that all citizens should be granted access to more recrea­tional spaces, as well as heritage sites, which will allow them to fully appreciate and enjoy what their native country has to offer,” Farrugia said.

“This principle also extends to the conservation and preservation of these sites, which will ensure they remain accessible to future generations,” he added.

Malta just cannot afford to lose any more of its remaining accessible open green spaces.

aebaldacchino@gmail.com

Alfred Baldacchino is former Mepa assistant director.