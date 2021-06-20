Come July 23, millions of people across the world are expected to tune in to watch the Olympic Cauldron at the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan be lit up which will symbolise the start of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

At the time of writing this article, questions are still being asked on whether the Games can actually take place unhindered owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo Organising Committee are adamant that the Games will commence as planned.

The Olympic Games are a unique global sporting event that is made up of three types of Games; Summer, Winter as well as Paralympic.

