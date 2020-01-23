The importance of having an innovative trademark which is also attention-grabbing for attracting a greater number of consumers to a product and service, cannot be underestimated. However that may not be quite enough – there are other elements to protect one’s business in today’s highly-competitive world.

First, a trademark needs to be easily recognised and distinguishable from other marks used on products and services that are similar or in your same line of business. In this way consumers clearly recognise the product or service on offer by immediately associating it with a company or business and would not confuse it with any other entities.

Secondly, a trademark must be registered. Registration gives the unique advantage of not only having a distinctive and robust trademark but of also enjoying exclusive rights to both name and logo. This is of utmost importance when considering the amount of time and effort one invests in creating it and then building up its reputation.

A strong registered trademark can be an effective tool to prevent third parties from taking advantage of the reputation of a trademark, by using a trademark that is similar or identical.

A registered trademark can also be licensed, transferred, as well as form part of the assets of your business or enterprise.

And thirdly, a robust trademark can open up a vast range of opportunities for a business to grow and gain recognition even abroad. That’s why one can also register for a European Union Trademark (EUTM) which can protect a brand abroad. The EUTM system coexists with and is complementary to the national trademark registration so one will only be required to file one application, then when registered, it will give one the exclusive right in all 28 EU countries.

For more information on how to protect and register a trademark in Malta, visit the Industrial Property Registrations Directorate (IPRD) section on the Commerce Department website at www.commerce.gov.mt or speak to Business 1st.

Should you be interested in protecting and registering your trademark in the EU, you may visit the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) at www.euipo.europe.eu

Protecting and registering your trademark is an important factor towards making your business successful.