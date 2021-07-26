Many occupations like to see themselves as professionals. However, a regulated profession has a governing or regulatory body sanctioned by law to govern or regulate it.

Governments regulate many commercial activities to ensure that the public interest is served. A common approach to professional regulation is self-regulation, whereby an occupational group like doctors, accountants or civil engineers agree with the government to regulate its members’ activities formally.

Recent incidents of alleged criminal negligence by civil engineers and accountants have drawn attention to the limitations of self-regulation in protecting consumers’ interests.

The Criminal Court recently found two civil engineers involved in a construction project that led to the death of Miriam Pace guilty of involuntary homicide. However, it listed several mitigating factors to justify a non-custodial sentence. As a result, the two retained their warrant to continue practising their profession.

The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers (Kamra tal-Periti), the body that regulates the profession and an official consultant to the state on matters related to the industry, issued a press communication to explain why it could not take more determined action to ensure that the risks of professional negligence by its members do not lead to more fatal incidents in future.

The sentence in the Pace case is now being appealed, which puts in doubt whether the chamber can even continue to investigate the matter.

The Kamra may be following the letter of the law in the way it is acting. But the question remains as to how effective the state and professional self-regulation is in protecting the public interest.

Self-regulation should be regarded as an onerous privilege. Professions are accorded this privilege because the government trusts professionals to put aside self-interest in favour of promoting the public interest.

The Kamra argued that it has been “campaigning on the need for reforms in the construction industry for several years in line with its legal and moral obligations to advise the state on how best to safeguard the public interest”. That is indeed true and good. But it is clear that, like the state, it does not have enough power to protect the public from professional criminal negligence.

A thorough reform is needed to ensure that professional bodies and the state are held accountable for their failure to protect ordinary people from such negligence. This reform should be based on a clear understanding of what the rock base of professional regulation should be.

The primary objective of a regulatory body of professionals should be to protect the public from incompetent or unethical practitioners. An equally important goal is to ensure the effective provision and access to professional services, a priority higher than protecting the interests of the body’s profession or its own members.

This is even more crucial in the context of the often weak political will of the government to enact and enforce regulations for public protection. The public does not have the capacity to evaluate the competence of the professional person before it may be too late to do so. There is also often an imbalance between the service provider’s power and that of those who receive the services.

The consequences of the actions of incompetent or unethical professionals are often serious, as seen in the tragic case of Miriam Pace. Professional regulators should have investigatory and disciplinary powers that some members may find intrusive. But these powers are needed, and should be exercised consistently, to protect the public’s interests.

Sound co-regulation between the state and professional bodies is one way to overcome the limitations of self-regulation enshrined in some of the legislation aimed to regulate professional conduct.