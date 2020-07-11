The Institute of Maltese Journalists has urged political party leaders to respect the confidentiality of journalists' sources, saying this is "a legal democratic need not a political luxury".

In light of the repeated defence of the great importance and protection given to journalistic sources by the highest European court, the IĠM said it takes a very dim view of a leader of a party who tries to attack the media and its sources.

"Noting the discourse in the recent early morning press conference by Adrian Delia, the IĠM stands by the journalists in question and reminds leaders that the need to respect confidentiality of sources is a legal democratic need not a political luxury," it said.

The IĠM's comments come in the wake of Delia's decision to ask the police to investigate WhatsApp messages he said were leaked to Times of Malta.

On Sunday, Times of Malta revealed messages between the embattled PN leader and businessman Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of being the mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

"The IĠM reiterates that protecting journalistic sources is the cornerstone of the freedom of thepress following attempts to put journalistic leaks under

criminal investigation."

A recent fact-sheet published by the Council of Europe listed a series of landmark

judgements on the issue of protection of sources. The case-law of the European Court of Human Rights shows clearly that the right of journalists not to disclose their sources is not a mere privilege to be granted or taken away but is part and parcel of the right to information, the institute said.

"Case-law also shows that juridically this aspect of the practicing journalist’s tools is treated with the utmost caution. Without effective protection, sources may be deterred from assisting the press in informing the public on matters of public interest. As a result, the vital 'public watchdog' role of the press may be undermined."