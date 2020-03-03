A protest is being held at the site of a house in Ħamrun that collapsed while construction work was being carried next door.

Candles were lit in memory of 54-year-old Miriam Pace, who lost her life in yet another construction-related incident in Malta.

Demonstrators gathered outside the victim’s former home to denounce what they described as the “developers’ greed” and government’s “complicity for not keeping its word” to tighten controls in the wake of last year’s spate of collapses.

Victims of previous building collapses were among those who turned up to show their support for the Pace family and anger that another incident had happened.

Janet Walker, whose apartment block in Gwardamanġa collapsed due to an adjacent construction site last June said enforcement was "non-existant" and that she did not trust the authorities.

"Though they told us it was safe to go back we are not so sure as cracks have appeared in the yard."

Caroline Micallef, who was affected by the same collapse last year said they felt lucky to be alive but angry that construction had now claimed a victim.

"Developers must stop bullying us citizens," she said. "Somebody died here!

I will fight till the last drop of my blood to seek justice."

Janet Walker, whose home was destroyed in a previous collapse last year, attended the protest. Photo: Keith Micallef

Miriam Pace, a mother who was due to turn 55 in the coming days, was found buried under the debris of her residence in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro after an eight-hour search operation on Monday.

The collapse happened around 2pm when the building crashed onto an adjacent construction site where works were underway on the construction of a block comprising 59 garages, four shops and overlying apartments.

An architect, a site technical officer, two contractors and two workers were questioned by the police in connection with the fatal collapse.