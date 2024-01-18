Residents of Santa Luċija are to hold a protest on Saturday over plans for the building of 48 apartments and 78 garages in an open space in the locality.

The protest is being held on the initiative of the local council and will be held at 11am in the area known as “l-għalqa taż-żiemel” in Katerina Vitale Street.

The local council had unanimously objected to the development, which, it argues, will mar the streetscape in an area where two and three-storey buildings are predominant.

A group of Santa Luċija residents in a statement said the development "will destroy a green lung and drastically alter the streetscape. The design is excessive, bulky, and will have a negative impact on our quality of life.”

It pointed out that surrounding blocks have a maximum of 27 units between them, but the developer wants to build 48 residential units and 75 garages in a single block.

"It’s as if the developer and his architect are unaware of the concepts of proportion and harmony, and have no idea of the site and its surroundings.”

The residents said they are “prepared for a long battle” and called on other residents to support the effort against the 'monstrous development'.

“A Local Council meeting held two years ago at the Garden of Serenity about this development had an astonishing turnout, and residents of Santa Lucija have more than once shown their opposition to the development. Objections against the project exceeded the thousand mark, and a petition circulated among residents gathered 1,500 signatures.

"We intend to fight to preserve our town and the spirit in which it was built, and also for our quality of life,” the residents said in a statement.