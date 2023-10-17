A protest outside Malta's parliament on Tuesday afternoon called on the international community and the European Union to stand with Palestine and "stop the massacre" in Gaza.

The protest was led by the Palestinian ambassador to Malta, Fadi Hanania, and included several Palestinians and Moviment Graffitti activists.

They waved Palestinian flags and shouted "stop the massacre." Some carried placards that read "Free Palestine" and "Stop Bombing Gaza"

Among them was Hanan Ub Nada, a Palestinian-Maltese woman from Gaza, who addressed the crowd.

"Just an hour ago, I got the news that 40 of my friends were killed in an airstrike," Hanan Ub Nada said. "And yesterday, I lost seven members of my family."

The crowd gathered on the doorstep of Parliament Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People sleep in Gaza and don't know if they will ever wake up, she said.

Dressed in the keffiyeh, a chequered black and white scarf that is a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, ambassador Hanania said, "It's time to say stop to Israel".

He said that the Israelis had been attacking hospitals and blocking food supplies and electricity.

"We don't see any end to this unless the international community and the European Union stand with what is right, stand with International law and tell Israel to stop the siege of Gaza, stop the massacres against our people, and stop the occupation," Hanania said.

The latest war between Israel and Hamas – the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza – erupted after Hamas insurgents killed more than 1,200 people in raids in Israel on Saturday week.

Israel has responded with massive air and artillery strikes that have already killed over 3,000. The supply of food electricity and water to Gaza has been stopped.

Andre Callus of Moviment Graffitti described events in Gaza as a "genocide".

He said Gaza has been a prison for its population of 2.5 million since 2006, and now those people were being bombed and denied basic supplies.

"That is genocide," he said. "This is happening with the blessing of the EU, Roberta Metsola and Ursula von der Leyen."

European Parliament President Metsola and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Israel on Friday and have been vocal in their backing of Israel.

But Metsola clarified her position on Tuesday, saying the EP will continue to push for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"They did not visit Palestine in solidarity when Israel was breaking every international law and occupying their land" Callus said. This issue began 75 years ago, not last week, he pointed out.

"There is no peace without justice"