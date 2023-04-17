#occupyjustice held a protest outside parliament on Monday evening to highlight how politicians and government appointees are using their positions to pillage the country’s coffers for personal gain.

A 'stylish pig' at the Valletta protest.

"It is evident that these individuals have no qualms about feeding at the trough and lining their own pockets with undeserved wealth, while countless families are having to stretch themselves to make ends meet, living from month to month," the activist group said.

It added that the recent revelations of the chats between MP Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia only proved, black on white, what the people already knew about widespread gorging.

Cutajar said in one of her chats that she was taking a consultancy job at the Institute of Tourism Studies and did not care because everyone had his snout to the trough.

"Worse still is the fact that these same individuals seem to belong to a clique of untouchables, who are above the law, abetted and aided by crumbling institutions that have been weakened by lack of good governance and an absence of checks and balances," the group added.