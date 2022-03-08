Activists placed a life-size cut-out of Vladimir Putin fashioned as Adolf Hitler outside the Russian Embassy on Tuesday evening, as they called for an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

A small group of protestors carried Ukrainian flags and placards reading 'Russia say no to Putin', and 'We stand with Ukraine' as they changed ‘Putin is Hitler’ and ‘no to war’.

The protest was organised by civil society group Repubblika.

Putin, Russia’s president, has justified his decision to invade Ukraine by arguing that the country is run by “Nazis”, without evidence and despite Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky being Jewish.

"We do not believe your lies Vladimir Putin", Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said.

"Nazis glorify the triumph of the will of the leader and crush the rule of law beneath his feet. That is what Vladimir Putin has done."

A Ukrainian flag draped on the Russian embassy's gate, as a protester throws a message into the embassy premises. Photo: Jonathan Borg

He said Nazis spread lies about their victims, destroy cities and kill thousands of innocent people.

"That is what Vladimir Putin has done."

He said, just like Nazis, Putin values greed, power and violence.

"We once again call on the Russian authorities and the Russian military to stop the illegal and brutal aggression in Ukraine."

He said justice will prevail and the day will come when Putin's tanks will be "rolled back and history will roll over him."

Aquilina mourned the children, women and men killed by the aggression ordered by Vladimir Putin.

"We gather in solidarity with the millions of refugees who were forced to leave their homes and to abandon their ambitions by violence they did not provoke."

An estimated two million people have fled Ukraine as refugees since the outbreak of war, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

A Kalkara office housing an international foundation is to be transformed into accommodation for ten Ukrainian refugee families fleeing war.

Aquilina said protesters had gathered outside the embassy to make it clear to Putin that people were not believing his lies.

“We see through the propaganda that accuses his victims of provocation. At the wrong end of Putin’s bayonets, we see no Nazis. We see innocent and peace-loving people."

He said the real heroes during this war are the children who respond to bombing by breaking into song and the mothers who carry their children away from the towns and villages destroyed around them.

"We must resist Putin’s aggression and we must avoid a world war. That is not a paradox. We know what we must do," Aquilina said.

He called for the people to stand with Ukraine and to uphold democracy, whatever it may take.

"We must uphold democracy wherever it still stands, even if battered and bruised by the backsliding of little Putins around the world who haven’t gone quite as mad, but would if they could."