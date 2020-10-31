Updated 11am

Environmental activists wearing masks and bearing placards gathered in front of the Office of the Prime Minister on Saturday to protest a decision to hand the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to the hunter’s federation.

Holding handmade signs decrying the secret deal, the roughly 100 protestors were careful to respect social distancing measures in place by the health authorities, with marshals advising people where to sit at an appropriate distance and hand sanitiser distributed among attendees.

Activists quietly self-policed to ensure participants did not breach social distancing and mask-wearing laws introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest comes weeks after the government quietly signed away management rights of the two massive Mellieħa woodland areas to hunters’ federation FKNK for a three-year period, despite significant protest from several civil society groups.

Under the terms of the deal, Miżieb and Aħrax, which make up an area five times larger than the Buskett woodlands, will be reserved for licenced hunters and trappers during permitted hunting hours, with the public given access at undefined “reasonable times”.

The FKNK has said that the deal formalises an arrangement that had been in place for decades and is nothing out of the ordinary. Activists say the government is pandering to the hunting lobby while restricting public access to areas of natural beauty.

“It’s not right that one group of people can use these areas while we do not have access. Those places should be open to all Maltese,” said protesters Jennifer Pace Hickey.

"Everything's being taken away from us," said a fellow protester named Tamsin who declined to provide her surname.

"We can't access Miżieb or Aħrax for nine months of the year, and they've given us tiny picnic areas. Why should we not have access to the whole area?" she asked.

Saturday’s event is organised by a coalition of more than 60 NGOs that make up Spazji Miftuħa (Open Spaces).

