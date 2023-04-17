Climate activists from the 'Just Stop Oil' group halted play at the World Snooker Championship on Monday, with one throwing orange powder on the table at the Crucible Theatre.

Joe Perry's first-round match against Robert Milkins had to be stopped when a man jumped onto the table and emptied a bag of orange powder across the green baize.

Stunned fans watched on as half of the table and many of the balls were covered in the cloud of powder, with the man kneeling on the baize for several seconds before a security guard dragged him away.

