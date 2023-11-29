Many young players engage with the Beautiful Game with the dream of plying their trade abroad and representing their own national team.

This 2023-24 campaign has presented these opportunities to young goalkeeper Raisa Costantino.

Born in 2005, Costantino ticked off the first dream on her own agenda during the summer transfer window when she signed for SPD Tharros in the Italian Serie C for her maiden experience outside the Maltese shores.

The national team objective followed suit as she is one of the new faces that coach Manuela Tesse included in her 23-player squad for the decisive UEFA Women’s Nations League games against Moldova and Latvia.

These two matches can see Malta lift themselves into League B as once again a Costantino will be donning the Maltese colours.

