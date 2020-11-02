Psychology is a science aimed at generating understanding to help us address many of the problems and issues in society today.

Therefore, it is the duty of Malta Chamber of Psychologists (MCP) to raise issue when reference to science, on matters related to psychology, is made that is potentially misleading to the public. This is particularly the case when potentially harmful claims are presented as facts.

The opinion piece 'Homosexuality and the Catholic church – Fr Patrick Pullicino', published on Times of Malta on October 27 makes several scientifically inaccurate claims.

First of all, it refers to ‘homosexuality’ as a lifestyle choice, ignoring the mounting evidence indicating a biological basis to sexual orientation (Blanchard, 2018; Bao & Swaab, 2010; Kinnunen, Moltz et al., 2004; Schlaepfer, Harris et al., 1994).

It also makes the unfounded claim that “homosexual acts are harmful to individuals who practice them and to the society at large”.

On the other hand, there is evidence to claim that homophobic attitudes and messages are harmful to gay and/or lesbian persons. (Weber 2008; Amadio, 2006; Hequembourg and Dearing, 2013).

Furthermore, the claim that “research has shown that children brought up in same-sex relationships are disadvantaged” is misleading. In fact, the research Fr Pullicino quotes shows that children with “a parent in a homosexual relationship at some point during their childhood” (Regnerus, 2012) are disadvantaged compared to children raised in intact biological families.

The first group consists largely of children who at some point in their childhood experienced parental conflict and separation or divorce.

It is unscientific and contrary to common sense to imply that the disadvantages this latter group of children experienced is linked to the fact that their parents had a homosexual relationship at some point during the participants’ childhoods, and not to the fact that these children experienced familial conflict.

While recognising that diversity exists among gay and lesbian parent experiences, as it does among straight couples, decades of research offers reassurance that being raised by same-sex parents in itself has no impact on child well-being when compared to being raised by opposite-sex parents (see Manning, Fettro & Lamidi, 2014, for a review of the literature).

Regnerus (2012) in fact notes in his conclusion to his article that “the tenor of the last 10 years of academic discourse about gay and lesbian parents suggests that there is little to nothing about them that might be negatively associated with child development, and a variety of things that might be uniquely positive”.

When referring to scientific research, MCP wishes to see a genuine desire to educate the public on the top of the agenda. This requires that scientific articles are quoted responsibly, accurately and in context.