The long history of evolution has shown that when the situation becomes difficult, one can choose to adapt, or perish.

The real estate industry was not brought to a halt due to the pandemic, but certainly plenty of activity has dynamically changed. Dhalia has found that many of its investments in technology over the past decade have allowed the agency to keep working and continue to offer its services digitally, eliminating risk for clients.

Over the last few weeks, Dhalia has quickly adapted normal business practices to become as contactless as they can be.

Dhalia had seen the value of 3D technology almost a decade ago, when it was the first agency to introduce the concept locally. This technology comes in the form of an advanced camera which takes 360-degree snapshots within a property. The system combines all data points collected to form a virtual model of the property, which is available online allowing property seekers to tour the space from the comfort of their homes. The virtual model shows every detail and allows viewers to proceed at their own pace. It can also be used to create a highly accurate plan of the property.

In a pre-pandemic world, 3D property viewings were an innovative opportunity. Now, they are a reliable choice for a risk-free property viewing. Dhalia has put together a showcase of properties that can be viewed virtually. Dhalia has also used this technology for a good cause. As part of Dhalia’s commitment to supporting local culture, the agency has collaborated with Heritage Malta to produce 3D scans of some architectural treasures including the Mnajdra Temples, Inquisitor’s Palace and the old Museum of Fine Arts. Dhalia also permanently preserved Heritage Malta’s exhibitions Behind Closed Doors and Culhat Al Belt, available to view for free on dhalia.com.

Dhalia has introduced contactless property listings

Dhalia’s goal during the pandemic is primarily to keep everyone safe and continue providing professional real estate services. Thus, Dhalia has introduced contactless property listings. Sellers or landlords who wish to register their property for sale or for lease can efficiently do so without the risk involved with the traditional method. Contactless property- listing is done by sending photos of each part of the property, together with a description, to Dhalia via e-mail. The process is also facilitated by phone. This can result in a property being listed for sale or for rent, and shared with a pool of interested clients, within a matter of hours.

In 2019, Dhalia introduced the first property valuation system powered by artificial intelligence. The concept is simple, but is based on a massive amount of data: price points collected by Dhalia over time, and organised into a smart system that can identify and predict a property valuation based on real information.

Now Dhalia is seeing an added value within this tool. Clients who wish to find out the value of their property might feel unsafe bringing a person into their property to conduct a valuation. Through this online tool found at propertymalta.mt, a property owner can enter the relevant details and receive a valuation in minutes. This is a smart system which continues to update itself, and in the few occasions where it does not have the required data to provide a valuation, Dhalia can provide a human estimate over e-mail or phone.

Dhalia’s training centre has been busy. Agents, managers and staff are at the heart of Dhalia’s business. Dhalia makes it easier for its agents to take advantage of any extra time while self-isolating at home by learning new skills. Since COVID-19 measures have been introduced, Dhalia’s teams have been provided with training through virtual classroom. Topics covered include professionalism, using the PA website, social media and more. Dhalia is also supporting agents with information on how to adapt to working from home, supporting clients, and keep clients safe while providing property services.

Dhalia has a team of experienced help agents, available online during working hours on the agency’s website through the chat feature. This virtual helpdesk has proven useful, especially when a user has a specific property-related question which requires expertise. The feedback received on this feature shows how people really appreciate knowing there is a person on the other end, happy to help, and ready to provide a quick response.