Many children, like adults, are worried about the current unprecedented changes taking place in their own lives, the kind of which they have never experienced before.

The constant and rapid changes create a climate of uncertainty and insecurity, rendering the role of the family even more important as a zone of safety and security. Children are also afraid that they or family members may become infected.

The lurking fear of economic slowdown fuels concerns about possible unemployment, poverty and lowering of the quality of life that we have come to enjoy in the 21st century. Maybe even more hard-hitting for children is the forced confinement, reduced physical and social contact, and deprivation of outside play and other social activities with friends and relatives, leading to frustration and boredom. In these circumstances, children need:

• reassurance that they and their family are safe, that their parents are there to protect them and take care of them if they sick, and that things will get better;

• opportunity and time to express their thoughts, feelings and concerns;

• factual, honest and age-appropriate information on what is exactly happening without being overwhelmed with too much information, so that they can make sense of what is going on;

•a structure in their daily life, with daily routines and schedules for sleep, learning, play, virtual meetings with friends, household chores and family meals;

•challenging and enjoyable activities, including physical activity and play; and

• continued virtual interactions with school peers, friends and relatives.

Specific strategies for parents and families

Some parents may think it is better not to discuss the coronavirus with children, but avoidance of discussion may actually increase children’s anxiety. Also, it is better for children to get the information from their parents rather than from unreliable sources such as the media.

What is important is to provide honest, clear and factual information (while keeping away from unnecessary and fear-arousal information), as well as age-appropriate information. With young children, parents may provide brief and simple information, as well as reassurances that they are there to protect them and take care of them. As regards older children, parents may engage in discussions and provide guidance on reliable sources of information and how to distinguish between scientific facts and fake news and speculations, especially those coming from the social media.

It is important for parents to listen to their children and let them express their thoughts, fears and emotions, and let their questions guide them on how much information is provided. This will help children to feel informed, reassured and more in control.

Clear information on how children may protect themselves against the virus, such as washing hands, is physically protective and psychologically reassuring. Parents may also limit exposure time to TV news/discussions about the virus and use distractions like household chores, family games, play and chatting with friends. Children may also need extra attention during stressful times like these, with more frequent parental expressions of affection and reassurance.

Also, children react to stressful situations according to their own parents’ behaviours and emotions. High levels of parental anxiety may lead to an increase in children’s anxiety. Besides role modelling and reinforcing everyday preventive actions such as frequent hand washing, parents also need to provide good models of reassurance, calmness and sense of control. Thus, it may not be the best time to give information or engage in discussion when parents themselves are feeling very stressed or anxious about the situation.

On the other hand, reminding children on the safety practices the family is taking to prevent infection is a good strategy to reassure the children. Doing fun things together, such as an indoor picnic, baking a cake, having a dance party, is another good strategy.

Besides, children need a daily structure in their lives with specific daily routines such as time for learning, time for physical activity and play, time for friends or relatives (social media), time for household chores, time for regular family meals, time for family discussion, time for TV/social media, and time for other family activities such as physical activity, dancing, gardening. This structure helps children to have a sense of control and provides them with the stability and security they need in times of change and stress. It can, however, be flexible.

All schools have adopted an online approach. With the help of teachers, parents can create a schedule for learning at home. However, children may need additional support, with parents and other family members filling in for the missing role of the teacher as necessary.

Parents also need to make learning fun and enjoyable, with hands-on practical activities and games, and online interactive or streamed activities. If parents face any challenges with technology or in accessing resources, they can communicate this to the teacher or the school. An education helpline (2598 1000) for assistance is also available.

This feature was compiled from various sources by the team at the Centre for Resilience and Socio-Emotional Health, University of Malta − Carmel Cefai, Stephanie Curmi, Natalie Galea, Mollie ORiordan and Rachel Spiteri. Part 2 of this article will be published next week.

Some useful resources for parents and families

Talking with Children: Tips for Caregivers, Parents, and Teachers During Infectious Disease Outbreaks. This resource identifies potential behavioural changes in children as they respond to the increased stressors. It provides parents with tools for responding to displays of stress and anxiety in children.

https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Talking-With-Children-Tips-for-Caregivers-Parents-and-Teachers-During-Infectious-Disease-Outbreaks/SMA14-4886

World Health Organisation – Parenting in the time of Covid-19. The website provides six user-friendly posters for parents with tips on how to converse with children about the virus, how to manage changes in behaviour and handling their own increased stress.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/healthy-parenting

Commissioner for Children, Malta: A good read on how to support children during this difficult time.

www.tfal.org.mt

National Association of School Psychologists − Talking to Children About COVID-19. A Parent Resource

https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-climate-safety-and-crisis/health-crisis-resources/talking-to-children-about-covid-19-(coronavirus)-a-parent-resource

The Ministry of Health’s website provides an overview of the virus and activities/behaviours to avoid. The following could be used to teach children effective handwashing techniques.

https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/Pages/Novel coronavirus.aspx

https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/healthpromotion/Documents/Novelcoronavirus20/Hand%20washing.jpg