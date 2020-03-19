Vodafone Malta's commitment is to enable everyone to be in contact and to communicate with their loved ones at all times. With the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the essential preventive measures being taken in response to it, the importance of remaining connected for both individuals and businesses has been thrown further into relief.

Supporting through technology

Outgoing CEO Sonia Hernandez explained the company has introduced a set of measures to provide support for those most in need, following the challenges posed by the COVID-19.

To help those customers stranded in highly impacted countries, Vodafone Malta has been giving free data, minutes and credit to customers who are in countries defined as high-risk by the local health authorities on March 13, in order to make sure they can constantly keep in touch with their loved ones.

To safely entertain and engage children as families stay home together, Vodafone Malta is announcing it will provide all families in Malta with three months free access to Azoomee, an application which provides safe entertainment for children through games, TV series and educational content.

Maltese families can gain free access to the platform, regardless of their service provider, by visiting get.azoomee.com/malta.

Employees working at Vodafone's retail outlets have been equipped with masks and hand sanitisers.

To support the sterling effort of the country's dedicated healthcare workers and law enforcement officers, Vodafone Malta will be giving free data and minutes to nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, the police force, the armed forces and the civil protection department, in order to support them in their communication needs. These benefits will be available to them throughout the month of April.

The company, Hernandez continued, was treating network resilience as a top priority.

"We are monitoring traffic and working hard to maintain the quality and the stability of our network, as we understand that it is essential to ensure connectivity and communications services to enable Malta’s citizens who are staying at home to continue to work, learn, socialise and be entertained," she explained.

Keeping customers and staff safe

Hernandez highlighted that Vodafone has been closely monitoring the latest guidance from the local health authorities and the WHO, with measures such as asking employees returning from abroad to self-quarantine being put into place as early as February 24.

Providing an insight into how the company handled the necessary changes while continuing to deliver its services to its customers, Hernandez explained Vodafone had a dedicated health and safety team, part of a broader crisis management team composed of representatives of the different functions across the business, which were trained in responding to a variety of scenarios.

As a preventative measure, the majority of the 350-strong workforce has been asked to work from home and face-to-face external meetings have been restricted.

"Vodafone already offers our employees the opportunity to work from home or remotely without disruption, and we have now increased the ability to do so," Hernandez said.

Vodafone Malta is announcing that it will provide all families in Malta with three months free access to Azoomee.

Meanwhile, employees working at Vodafone's retail outlets have been equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to maximise their safety, she continued. Frequently touched surfaces are being cleaned and disinfected regularly, whilst customers are being asked to keep a distance of one-metre from the counters, which has been marked by red tape.

Adapting customer service to the Covid-19 challenges

Vodafone's call centre remains fully operational, with a Live Chat facility launched on March 16, in order to free up the support telephone lines for those who have little to no digital access.

The Live Chat is available through www.vodafone.com.mt/contact-us, with customers also having the option to send a private message on Facebook or sending an email on 247.mt@vodafone.com.

In accordance with the changing demand observed in the past weeks, as of March 16, the opening hours of some of the stores have been modified. The new opening times are available on the company's website.