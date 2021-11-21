Last Monday, November 15, the Maltese Carmelite province gathered at Lunzjata Retreat House, l/o Rabat, to celebrate its provincial chapter.

Fr Míċéal O’Neill, Prior General of the Order, had delegated Fr Conrad Mutizamhepo to preside at the chapter, and Fr Richard Byrne, general councillor for Europe, assisted the prior general’s delegate.

Fr Mutizamhepo confirmed the election of Fr Joseph Saliba as prior provincial for the coming triennium. He also confirmed the election of Fr Maurice Abela, Fr Renald Lofreda, Fr Jurgen Cucciardi and Bro. Vincent Rotin as provincial councillors. Fr Ivan Scicluna was appointed provincial secretary.

Preparations for the chapter had begun six months ago, mainly in the form of meetings comprising dialogue, discussion and reflection organised by a commission formed of three friars – Fr Anthony Cilia, Fr Ivan Scicluna and Fr Kurt Mizzi – aided by Fr Fabio Attard, SDB, Mgr Frans Abdilla and Dr Ernest Azzopardi. During this period, apart from discerning the signs of the times in the world today, in the local Church and in Carmel, three themes were identified to be discussed at the chapter: vocational and youth ministry; fraternity; and the restructuring of the provincial order’s presences and ministries. Like all religious in Europe, the Carmelites are facing great challenges, in particular that of dwindling vocations.

The provincial chapter ended last Friday, November 19. During the week there were two occasions when the prior general’s delegate met lay Carmelites. On Wednesday, he presided the annual congress of the Carmelite Third Order in the sanctuary basilica of Our Lady of Mt Carmel, Valletta. And last Friday, at Santa Venera parish church, he met various representatives of lay people who are associated, or collaborate closely, with the Maltese Carmelites.

The provincial chapter, which is held every three years, is the highest governing body of the province. Besides electing the prior provincial and his council, the chapter evaluates the previous triennium, and discerns and plans the way ahead for the following triennium.