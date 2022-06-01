The Malta Basketball Association announced Wednesday that women’s coach Angela Adamoli had selected a provisional 19-player squad ahead of this summer’s 2022 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Coach Adamoli’s side will be looking to improve upon her project which saw the inclusion of numerous young players last year as Malta finished fourth. With nine players of last year’s squad renamed in the roster, the team will once again have a number of new faces hoping to make the cut for the games between June 28- July 3.

