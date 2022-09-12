Why Ma Kuraġġ u Wliedha (Mother Courage and Her Children) and why now?

I sometimes wonder whether there will ever come a time or place Mother Courage might be considered irrelevant. Aside from the fact that this is piece is a pillar of the theatre canon and that Josette Ciappara’s embodiment of the character is a masterclass in acting, the central themes of this play could not be more apt in 2022. It is a stark reminder – or perhaps a mirror held up – to humanity. This piece is provocative, direct and ruthless. It makes no excuses and is not forgiving – things are said as they are.

How long have you been working on this production? Describe the initial stages of this project and how you went about making this anti-war classic your own.

This journey began just over six months ago. The first two months were purely research-based, during which we assembled a team of creatives to brainstorm and set the vision. I tend to enjoy collaborative processes; it helps to ground expectations and ensure everyone is moving in the same direction. The process for rehearsals was pretty much the same: casting took a while because we wanted to ensure that we found actors and musicians who would prove to be a company of team-players (to their credit, each member of the company has exceeded expectations, gone the extra hundred miles and been a pleasure to work with). From then on, we delved into research altogether once again. Discovering the world of the play and making it our own was a crucial turning point. Comparing the year 2022, the times of the play, and Bertold Brecht’s world led us to flesh out the world and realities of the characters. We then stripped this back to the style, techniques, and framework of the piece.

In what way do you think audiences will be able to relate to this play?

The piece talks of universal themes and presents an array of personas – there is something in it for everyone. In addition to this, it is designed to allow audiences moments to reflect, deflect and distance themselves; the pace leaves little room for anyone to fully engage or disengage. Brecht and Vella combined have facilitated this with such grace, to the point that it is almost second nature for the actors and creatives to find these moments in the text.

What element of Brecht's style resonates with you the most?

As complex as it may seem, it lends itself to a more filmic approach to theatre directing, and in doing so offers opportunities to engage with today’s audiences using a language they can understand. Shifts and breaks in tempo coupled with intermedial play allow audiences to engage in various ways and to focus as they wish.

If you had to pick one character from Ma Kuraġġ u Wliedha that you'd relate most to, who would it be?

That would have to be Swiss Cheese. Growing up, I very often found myself lost in daydreaming as a result of anxiety, and that was not always easy to explain to others. In this instance, Swiss Cheese remains an enigma to the people around him, his mother included. The irony of the matter is that everyone seems to think they do actually understand him.

What does the Maltese language lend to this production?

Loranne Vella’s translation stays faithful – the essence is preserved tactfully and the rhythm drives characters to where they need to arrive. The Maltese text is very colourful, providing a lot of room for play in the rehearsal room. What’s more, it adds a harshness that embodies the reality of war and that ensures that the dialogue does not indulge in emotion or romanticise the narrative.