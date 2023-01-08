ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1
Prsa 61
HIBERNIANS 0
ĦAMRUN SPARTANS
H. Bonello-6, Ederson-7, S. Borg-6.5, M. Guillaumier-6, E. Mashike-7 (89 L. Montebello), R. Prsa-7 (82 Vinicius), O. Bjelicic-6.5, J. Corbalan-6, Jonny-8 (76 Dodo), E. Marcelina-7, R. Camenzuli-6.5.
HIBERNIANS
J. Haber-6.5, F. Apap-6.5 (58 A. Agius-6), K. Shaw-6, G. Llerna-5, J. Grech-5 (68 D. Vella), J. Rivero-5 (68 Y. Muritala-5), J. Degabriele-6, B. Kristensen-6 (79 G. Mensah), Z. Grech-6, G. Artiles-6, A. Diakite-6.
Referee Malcolm Spiteri.
Yellow cards Llerna, Ederson, Kristensen.
Missed penalty: Guillaumier (HS) 43.
BOV Player of the match Roko Prsa (Ħamrun Spartans).
Ħamrun Spartans took a decisive step towards reclaiming the Premier League title when they overcame the challenge of Hibernians to continue to stretch their lead at the top.
A fine individual strike from Croatian talisman Roko Prsa handed the Spartans a deserved victory over the Malta champions in a match which they held the edge from start to finish.
In fact, the Spartans created the better chances throughout and could have also taken a first-half lead but Matthew Guillaumier missed a penalty.
But they kept their poise after the break and Prsa struck the killer blow just past the hour to secure the win but more importantly open a commanding 11-point lead over nearest rivals Gżira United.
Read the full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us