ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Prsa 61

HIBERNIANS 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-6, Ederson-7, S. Borg-6.5, M. Guillaumier-6, E. Mashike-7 (89 L. Montebello), R. Prsa-7 (82 Vinicius), O. Bjelicic-6.5, J. Corbalan-6, Jonny-8 (76 Dodo), E. Marcelina-7, R. Camenzuli-6.5.

HIBERNIANS

J. Haber-6.5, F. Apap-6.5 (58 A. Agius-6), K. Shaw-6, G. Llerna-5, J. Grech-5 (68 D. Vella), J. Rivero-5 (68 Y. Muritala-5), J. Degabriele-6, B. Kristensen-6 (79 G. Mensah), Z. Grech-6, G. Artiles-6, A. Diakite-6.

Referee Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards Llerna, Ederson, Kristensen.

Missed penalty: Guillaumier (HS) 43.

BOV Player of the match Roko Prsa (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans took a decisive step towards reclaiming the Premier League title when they overcame the challenge of Hibernians to continue to stretch their lead at the top.

A fine individual strike from Croatian talisman Roko Prsa handed the Spartans a deserved victory over the Malta champions in a match which they held the edge from start to finish.

In fact, the Spartans created the better chances throughout and could have also taken a first-half lead but Matthew Guillaumier missed a penalty.

But they kept their poise after the break and Prsa struck the killer blow just past the hour to secure the win but more importantly open a commanding 11-point lead over nearest rivals Gżira United.

