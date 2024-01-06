ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Prsa 90

FLORIANA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, L. Montebello, J. Mbong, R. Prsa E. Freitas, U. Djuranovic (79 S. Paintsil), O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli (79 Eder), Jonny.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, O. El Hasni, U. Arias, K. Reid, Matheus (86 W. Furtado), D. Vella (86 L. De Grazia), O. Spiteri, M. Garcia, C. Zammit Lonardelli (90 A. Garzia), M. Valadzo, A. Kouro.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Camenzuli, Mbong, Montebello.

Missed penalty Arias (F) 11.

Roko Prsa was the toast of Ħamrun Spartans as the Croatian midfielder struck at the death to hand the Malta champions a dramatic win over leaders Floriana at the National Stadium.

It was a stunning outcome to a match that had seen Floriana dominate proceedings for much of the 90 minutes and could have easily taken the three points themselves.

In fact, the Greens were left to rue a penalty miss from Ulises Arias who saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Henry Bonello after 12 minutes while they also created the better chances and had they been more clinical they could have stretched their lead to six points.

