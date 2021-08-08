Maltese sport needs a complete overhaul, both at an administrative strategic level as well in terms of technical preparation if we are going to help our upcoming athletes to reach a high level of performance at major championships like the Olympic Games, former Maltese Olympic Committee Director of Sport Pippo Psaila said.

Team Malta struggled for results at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens was the only member of the team to set a national record while target shooter Eleonor Bezzina achieved the best result from our selection when placing 22nd in the 10m Air Pistol event.

Swimmers Sasha Gatt and Andrew Chetcuti and sprinter Carla Scicluna missed out on setting a personal best or a national record while badminton player Matthew Abela was eliminated in the first phase of the singles competition.

While many can argue that the level of Olympics is too high for our athletes, however, San Marino has shown in this edition that with a well-planned strategy and long-term investment towards their elite athletes an Olympic medal is not only a dream.

