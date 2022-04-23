Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are poised to clinch the Ligue 1 title this weekend when they require just a point at home to Lens, but behind them the race for France’s other Champions League places is intensifying.

PSG’s season will ultimately be best remembered for their exit from the Champions League in the last 16 following a remarkable collapse against Real Madrid, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been cruising towards the domestic title for months.

Already nine points clear by the end of September, the Qatar-owned club now have an advantage of 15 points over Marseille in second with just five games of the campaign remaining.

