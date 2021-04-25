Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona’s Women’s Champions League semi-final tie is finely poised after Sunday’s first leg ended 1-1.

Barca host the French capital side for the return leg next week with a potentially vital away goal from Jenni Hermoso for the opener after 12 minutes against her former club.

This season’s top scorer was increasing her tally to six in a tightly contested match at Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

