Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea will discover their Champions League semi-final opponents on Wednesday as Liverpool host Real Madrid and Manchester City go to Borussia Dortmund in the remaining last-eight second legs.

PSG claimed their biggest Champions League scalp since they came under Qatari ownership as they ousted the holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday, advancing on away goals despite losing the second leg 1-0 in Paris.

It was revenge for the Parisians following their defeat against Bayern in last season’s final in Lisbon and comes after they knocked out Barcelona in the last 16.

