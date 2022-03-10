Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club’s sporting director Leonardo launched an angry tirade in the referee’s dressing room after PSG’s defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG threw away a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a stunning second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema sent the Qatari-owned club out in the last 16.

Sources have confirmed Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo marched downstairs from their box after the final whistle and that Leonardo was banging on the door of the referee’s dressing room.

Their complaint is believed to have been around Benzema’s first goal, when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was not awarded a free-kick, despite being pressured by the Real Madrid striker.

