Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday with the stage set for star turns from their 2022-23 additions Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt.

With Bayern having won ten league titles in succession, the two big-name summer recruits were brought to Munich mainly with European nights in mind.

Bayern return to the Allianz Arena with a 1-0 advantage after former PSG forward Kingsley Coman’s second-half goal at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, the same scoreline and goalscorer of their 2019-20 Champions League final win.

Bayern need only to avoid defeat to ensure passage to the quarter finals.

But just as it is for PSG boss Christophe Galtier, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is well aware that elimination will leave a burn that domestic results will not be able to cleanse.

Nagelsmann said as much after his side’s tighter-than-hoped win at Stuttgart on Saturday, saying he hoped it was not the “result” but “the manner and style of our game (against PSG) is how the season will be seen.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...