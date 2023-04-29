As Paris Saint-Germain close in on a record 11th French title, most of the remaining interest in Ligue 1 surrounds the fight for Champions League qualification and the battle to avoid finishing in the four relegation places.

Despite all their recent problems, reigning champions PSG are eight points clear of nearest challengers Marseille with six games left.

A win for the capital club this weekend at home to struggling Lorient combined with slip-ups by Marseille at home to Auxerre on Sunday and third-placed Lens at Toulouse next Wednesday would put the finish line within sight.

Christophe Galtier’s team could then seal the title, a ninth in 12 years under Qatari ownership, at Troyes on May 7.

