Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday he was “deeply shocked” by accusations that he made racist remarks about players when he was coaching Ligue 1 club Nice last season.

“I am deeply shocked by the remarks attributed to me and which have been relayed by some in an irresponsible way, which hurt me deeply,” Galtier said at a press conference.

The 56-year-old has denied making racist and Islamophobic remarks following allegations which surfaced in an email apparently sent by the former Nice sporting director Julien Fournier and which have been reported by various French media.

The message, which AFP has not been able to verify, was reportedly sent by Fournier to Dave Brailsford, the former head of British Cycling and now Director of Sport at chemicals giant Ineos, the owners of Nice.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt