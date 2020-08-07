Paris Saint-Germain suffered another injury ahead of next week's Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta as coach Thomas Tuchel fractured a bone in his foot during a workout, the club said Friday.

Tuchel broke his fifth metatarsal and sprained his left ankle during a "sport session" on Thursday evening, adding another name to PSG's casualty list that includes Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer.

