Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of France striker Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the biggest deal to go through on transfer deadline day in Europe on Friday.

The 24-year-old forward, who hails from the Paris suburbs, had been a target for PSG all summer and the club confirmed shortly after the transfer window closed that he had signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

Media reports in France said the Ligue 1 champions had agreed a fee totalling 90 million euros ($97m) to complete the signing.

He missed training with Frankfurt this week, with the German side confirming “his desire to be transferred to another club before the transfer window ends on Friday evening”.

