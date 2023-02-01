Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Morocco star Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea has failed after the French league (LFP) refused to ratify the player’s contract, a source close to the deal told AFP on Wednesday.

PSG had asked the LFP to approve the deal even though the required paperwork arrived after Tuesday’s French transfer deadline.

Ligue 1 clubs had to send all contracts to the league by 11:00pm on Tuesday (2200 GMT) before having a further hour to register moves in the FIFA system, which validates all international transfers.

