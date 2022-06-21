Paris Saint-Germain denied reports on Monday that Nice coach Christophe Galtier will be named the Parisian club’s new coach.

Newspaper L’Equipe and radio station FranceInfo claimed the Frenchman had agreed to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Parc de Princes.

A source close to the club told AFP later that “numerous discussions are underway”, despite the reports.

Argentinian Pochettino, who was appointed in January last year and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in the season just ended, has another 12 months remaining on his contract.

