Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted he “never spoke” with Zinedine Zidane about becoming coach in an interview published by French daily Le Parisien on Tuesday, saying the club had “chosen another option”.

“We never spoke with him, neither directly, nor indirectly,” said Al-Khelaifi, without ruling out that others in Qatar had approached the former France star.

