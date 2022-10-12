Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said rumours about Kylian Mbappe’s future did not disrupt his team’s preparations for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Benfica.

Stuttering PSG were held to a third straight draw as the game at the Parc des Princes ended 1-1 after Mbappe put them ahead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

It came after various media reports in Spain and France earlier in the day suggested Mbappe would seek to leave PSG in the January transfer window, despite only signing a new three-year contract at the end of last season.

Click here for full story.