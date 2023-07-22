French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of the squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.

PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain. 

The 29-player squad that flies east on Saturday will include Mbappe’s younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe as well as the club’s remaining superstar Neymar.

Mbappe declared in May that he would not extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season. 

Read the full story on SportsDesk...

