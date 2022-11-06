Danilo Pereira headed a late winner as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at fourth-placed Lorient and strengthened their hold on first place in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The victory restored PSG’s five-point lead over Lens, who beat Angers on Saturday.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier made four changes from the team that won at Juventus on Wednesday.

One of the stars who kept his place, Kylian Mbappe, came off with five minutes left but Galtier said the France striker was not suffering an injury that could threaten his World Cup.

“It is fatigue related to the sequence of matches,” Galtier said.

“It’s a very busy schedule, with some anxiety. Everyone is listening to their body in this pre-World Cup period. There can be a fear.”

PSG started by pressing aggressively.

