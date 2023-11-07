Hooded attackers stabbed a Paris Saint-Germain supporter ahead of the French club’s Champions League match at AC Milan, Italian police said Tuesday.

The unnamed French man was “seriously injured by two stab wounds in the leg” in Milan on Monday night and taken to hospital, police said in a statement.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said the man was 34 years old and his life was not in danger.

“AC Milan condemns every form of violence: football for us is passion, not hate. Sport is supposed to unite, not divide,” said Milan in a brief statement.

Witnesses told police the clash happened between around 50 Milan fans and French supporters who were in the lively Navigli area of the northern Italian city.

