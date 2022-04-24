Paris Saint-Germain have equalled the French record by winning their 10th league title, moving level with the mark established by the Saint-Etienne team of Michel Platini, but rarely has a such a historic achievement in football felt like such an anti-climax.

That is partly because the championship was effectively decided after PSG won their first eight games to sit nine points clear by the end of September.

It is also because domestic success no longer carries the same weight for the capital club, who did not sign Lionel Messi, or turn down 180 million euros ($195m) from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe in the final year of his contract, just to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown from Lille.

The Qatar-owned club only really have eyes for the Champions League, and their collapse in losing to Madrid in the last 16 has made it a long end to the season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta