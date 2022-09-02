Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Juventus are among clubs who were handed fines by UEFA on Friday for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, European football’s governing body said.

Qatar-owned French champions PSG were given the biggest fine of 10 million euros ($10m) while Roma, Milan, Besiktas, Marseille and Monaco were also punished.

The fines were dished out after analysis of the financial years from 2018 to 2022 by UEFA’s Club Financial Conrol Body found they had all failed to comply with the “break-even requirement”.

Roma must pay five million euros and Inter four million euros, while Juventus were fined 3.5 million euros. The lowest fines went to Marseille and Monaco, who must pay 300,000 euros.

However, UEFA said that clubs were only being asked to pay 15 percent of total agreed “financial contributions”.

