PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was tied up during an armed robbery at his Paris home and was treated in hospital afterwards, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Friday.

A group of “several individuals” broke into Donnarumma’s home in the upmarket 8th district of the capital overnight on Thursday-Friday.

He was “lightly injured” and “tied up” along with his partner, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

