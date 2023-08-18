Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from hospital on Friday, almost three months after an equine accident put him in a coma with a traumatic brain injury.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has been at Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital since May 28 after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

“Really, the brain is intelligent and erases these types of events — and the truth is that… it has been a dream, I woke up here in the hospital and, thank God, today I feel very excited, very happy,” Rico said.

“I hope to be available soon and recover day by day to return to football.”

PSG coach Luis Enrique gave Rico his best wishes.

