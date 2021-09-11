Having scored a hat-trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying, Lionel Messi will have to wait for his home debut in France, possibly leaving Paris Saint-Germain without their star front three for Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against promoted side Clermont.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will be deprived of the majority of his South American contingent after their countries played World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Messi notched all three goals as Argentina, who also included PSG’s Angel Di Maria in their lineup, beat Bolivia 3-0 barely 36 hours before the Parisians are due to kick off at the Parc des Princes.

