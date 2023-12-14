Paris Saint-Germain scraped into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund as Newcastle lost to AC Milan in the group’s other game.

In danger of a first group-stage exit since the Qatari takeover in 2011, PSG came from a goal down to earn the point that sent them through as Group F runners-up.

Dortmund secured top spot with Milan third, behind PSG on head-to-head record, and Newcastle finishing bottom.   

Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund the lead early in the second half, but teenager Warren Zaire-Emery equalised as PSG reached the knockout phase for the 12th season in a row.

