Paris Saint-Germain fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing Lionel Messi make his debut after coach Mauricio Pochettino left both the former Barcelona man and Neymar out of his squad for Friday’s Ligue 1 game away at Brest.

Both Messi and Neymar started pre-season training late after an extended break following the Copa America — Messi’s Argentina beat Neymar’s Brazil 1-0 in the final in Rio de Janeiro on July 11.

Angel di Maria, who scored Argentina’s winning goal in that final, was in the squad announced on Friday morning as PSG look to make it three wins from three at the start of the French season.

