Paris Saint-Germain are out of the Champions League and there is a danger that for once they will miss out on the French title too as they head into the weekend still trailing leaders Lille.

With three games remaining PSG are a point behind Lille, the possibility that Mauricio Pochettino could fail to deliver any major silverware in his first half-season in charge a real one.

That would not reflect well on Pochettino, especially as the man he replaced, Thomas Tuchel, has taken Chelsea to the Champions League final and the FA Cup final in little over three months at the London club.

