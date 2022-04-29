Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has slammed “fake news” reports that he is a contender to take charge at Paris Saint-Germain.

Conte was linked with the French champions this week after reports emerged that their current boss Mauricio Pochettino, himself a former Spurs manager, is likely to leave at the end of the season.

The Italian has 12 months left on his Tottenham contract and has refused to commit his long-term future to the Premier League club since replacing the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

