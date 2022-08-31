Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has been loaned to Juventus for the rest of the season, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Juventus said in a statement that they will be obliged to make the deal for Argentina star Paredes permanent for 22.6 million euros ($22.7 million) at the end of the season “subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives”.

The Serie A outfit added that they also have the option to buy the 28-year-old should the obligatory purchase not be triggered, and that the fee could be increased by a further three million euros “upon achievement of further performance objectives”.

Paredes follows in the footsteps of his international colleague Angel Di Maria, who moved from Paris to Juventus under freedom of contract during the close season.

