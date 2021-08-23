Paris Saint-Germain will be without striker Mauro Icardi for “three to four weeks” after the Argentine sprained his right shoulder, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Icardi was injured towards the end of Friday’s 4-2 win in Brest.

PSG said in a statement that an examination confirmed Icardi’s injury.

“His return to squad training is estimated at between three and four weeks,” said the statement.

The injury is a setback for Icardi who has netted twice in the opening three rounds of the championship.

Apart from the match in Reims on Sunday, it is also set to rule him out of Argentina’s internationals in September.

